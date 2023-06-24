Auto

This is how Maruti Suzuki Invicto's interiors will look like

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 24, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its flagship offering, the Invicto in India on July 5. Bookings for the full-size MPV are already underway against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. In the latest development, the interiors of the people mover have been leaked ahead of its official debut. Here's everything we know about the premium four-wheeler so far.

Why does this story matter?

Although Maruti Suzuki is India's largest carmaker, it is primarily known for compact and relatively cheap hatchbacks. However, the automaker has been striving to change this image with its NEXA range since 2015. Now, with some help from its strategic partner Toyota, the brand is planning to venture into the premium vehicle category with its upcoming flagship MPV, the Invicto.

The car will get an all-black dashboard with champagne-colored trims

Inside, Maruti Suzuki Invicto will remain largely identical to the Toyota Innova Hycross. It will get a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, champagne-colored trims around the center console, perforated leather upholstery, powered Ottoman seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety would likely be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

The MPV will feature LED headlights with signature tri-LED DRLs

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will retain the overall design of its Toyota counterpart. The MPV will feature a clamshell bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with NEXA signature tri-LED DRLs, a chrome-slatted grille, chromed window lines, indicator-mounted ORVMs, skid plates, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

It will be offered with a petrol-hybrid powertrain

The flagship Maruti Suzuki Invicto will draw power from a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup that would likely generate a maximum power of 186hp and a peak torque of 187Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by an e-CVT gearbox.

How much will Maruti Suzuki Invicto cost?

Maruti Suzuki will announce the pricing and availability details of the Invicto at its launch event scheduled on July 5 in India. Order books for the flagship MPV are now open. We expect the upcoming premium people mover to be available in a single, fully-loaded trim level. It will likely be priced at around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

