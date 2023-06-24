Auto

Top features of one-off Opel Rocks e-XTREME EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 24, 2023 | 04:53 pm 2 min read

Opel Rocks e-XTREME rolls on designer wheels (Photo credit: Opel)

Opel has revealed the one-off Rocks e-XTREME electric buggy as a next-level all-electric urban mobility solution. The German carmaker kept its promise to design student Lukas Wenzhofer by building a real-life example of his original renderings from the "Rocks-e Design Hack" competition. The unique-looking EV is based on the Rocks-e model, which itself draws inspiration from the quirky city roundabout, the Citroen AMI.

Why does this story matter?

Dubbed as the world's first 'Sustainable Urban Mobility' (SUM) vehicle, Opel introduced the Rocks-e EV in 2021. The compact city roundabout was essentially a rebadged version of the iconic Citroen AMI. To take the EV's design to the next level, the carmaker organized the "Rocks-e Design Hack" competition for designers across the globe. The winning design was created by Lukas Wenzhofer from Hunfelden, Germany.

The EV features LED headlights with Opel Visor treatment

Opel Rocks e-XTREME retains the overall design philosophy of the Rocks-e EV. However, the four-wheeler features a bright yellow-colored roll-over hoop, LED headlights with Opel Visor treatment, rugged-looking bumpers with skid plates, circular ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels with grippy all-terrain tires. The rear end of the EV is graced by sleek LED taillamps and a carbon fiber wing.

It gets 3D-printed panels all around the body

To bring the original rendering to life, Opel utilized the 3D printing method to create multiple body panels on the Rocks e-XTREME electric buggy. The entire front and rear fascias of the EV have been created using this method.

It should have a two-seater cabin

The interiors of the Opel Rocks e-XTREME are under wraps. However, we expect the compact EV to retain the quirky-looking two-seater cabin from the Citroen AMI and feature a minimalist dashboard, bucket-type seats with multi-point seatbelts, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and multiple storage spaces all around the cabin. Details regarding safety equipment are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker.

It promises a range of up to 75km

Powering the Opel Rocks e-XTREME is the same 8hp electric motor and 5.5kWh battery pack from the Rocks-e. The electric buggy promises to deliver a range of up to 75km on a single charge. The quadricycle likely reaches a top speed of 45km/h.

