Is Suzuki V-Strom SX better than Royal Enfield Himalayan

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 24, 2023 | 04:36 pm 3 min read

Both bikes feature a raised windscreen

The Himalayan is one of the most popular ADV offerings for Royal Enfield in India. The motorcycle popularized the segment on our shores and currently ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At that price point, it faces tough competition from the Suzuki V-Strom SX. Can the homegrown brawler retain its champion's crown against the Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

With the introduction of the V-Strom SX, Suzuki entered the highly competitive sub-500cc ADV segment in India. It came across as a practical yet desirable offering with a capable engine and modern features such as smartphone connectivity. However, the category is largely dominated by the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM's updated Adventure range of motorcycles on our shores.

Suzuki V-Strom SX looks more appealing with a prominent beak

Royal Enfield Himalayan features a sculpted 15-liter fuel tank, a circular headlamp, a wide handlebar, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a semi-digital instrument console, and wire-spoked wheels. Suzuki V-Strom SX sports a prominent beak, a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, an LED headlight, split seats, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and tough-looking alloy wheels.

Suzuki V-Strom SX weighs less

Royal Enfield Himalayan has a seat height of 800mm, a ground clearance of 220mm, and a kerb weight of 199kg. In comparison, Suzuki V-Strom SX has a saddle height of 835mm, a ground clearance of 205mm, and tips the scales at 167kg.

Both ADVs are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Suzuki V-Strom SX come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on both ADV motorcycles are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

V-Strom SX packs a more powerful engine

Royal Enfield Himalayan is fueled by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. Powering the Suzuki V-Strom SX is a 249cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that puts out 26hp of maximum power and 22.2Nm of peak torque. The former gets a 5-speed gearbox, while the latter has a 6-speed transmission.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.28 lakh. On the other hand, the Suzuki V-Strom SX can be yours at Rs. 2.12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the V-Strom SX makes more sense with its modern and edgy design, powerful engine, and digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity at a relatively lower price point.

