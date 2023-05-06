Auto

Porsche Boxster EV in the works: What should we expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 06, 2023, 02:53 pm 2 min read

Porsche Boxster EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar maker Porsche is gearing up to reveal the all-new Boxster EV soon. In the latest development, a mule of the upcoming sports car was spotted doing test runs on the legendary Nurburgring race track, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. It will be the first model from the brand to use Volkswagen Group's modular PPE platform, specifically designed for EVs.

Why does this story matter?

While electrification has been deemed as the way ahead in the automotive world, the news of an established Porsche model going electric has sent shockwaves through the automotive community.

The 718 Boxster may not be a flagship model, but it is still referred to as the benchmark for sports cars.

Here's what we can expect from the upcoming all-electric roadster model.

The car will feature a retractable soft-top roof

On the design front, the upcoming Porsche Boxster EV should likely retain the overall design of the ICE-powered model. It will feature a sculpted hood, sweptback LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, wide air dams, flared wheel arches, door-mounted ORVMs, two large doors with frameless windows, a retractable soft-top roof, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will grace the rear end.

The roadster will get premium upholstery and ADAS functions

On the inside, the Porsche Boxster EV will get a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with a few feel-good features. The sports car will feature a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, racing-style bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters to control the regenerative braking levels. The vehicle will be equipped with ADAS functions for passengers' safety.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

The technical specifications of the Porsche Boxster EV are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. However, we expect the four-wheeler to draw power from a single electric motor that will be paired with a large battery pack.

Should you wait for the Porsche Boxster EV?

The pricing and availability details of the Porsche Boxster EV will be announced by the automaker sometime in late 2024. We expect it to carry a premium over the ICE-powered version, which starts at Rs. 1.37 crore (ex-showroom) in India. In our opinion, you should definitely wait for it, if you are looking for an electrified sports car with great handling characteristics.