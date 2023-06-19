Auto

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for flagship Invicto MPV in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 19, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will debut on July 5 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the Invicto MPV in India against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. It can be reserved online or via the brand's NEXA dealerships. The car will bear a head-turning look, a spacious cabin with a long list of tech-based facilities, and two powertrains. It will debut on our shores on July 5.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Both cars will be built together at Toyota's factory in Bidadi, Karnataka. The Invicto will utilize Toyota's TNGA-C platform and shall serve as Maruti's flagship model in India. The "low-volume" product with "carbon-friendly hybrid tech" will take on MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Kia Carens.

The MPV will offer bumper-mounted DRLs and alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will get a dual-slat chromed grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern, a lengthy bonnet, swept-back LED headlamps, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted horizontal DRLs. It will be flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and two-tone alloy wheels. Tri-block LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear section of the MPV.

Two engine choices should be available

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV is expected to run on a 173hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to a CVT gearbox. A 183hp, 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain mated to an e-CVT gearbox should also be available.

A JBL sound system and 6 airbags will be inside

The Invicto MPV is tipped to offer a seven/eight-seater cabin, with cruise control, USB chargers, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Six airbags, ABS, EBD, and an ADAS suite, might ensure the passengers' safety. The car may also house a JBL audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will disclose the availability and pricing details of the Invicto MPV in India on July 5. The four-wheeler is expected to carry a starting price figure of around Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

