How Hyundai EXTER will fare against Tata Punch

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 19, 2023 | 02:47 pm 3 min read

Hyundai EXTER gets two engine options

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed its EXTER micro-SUV and will launch it in India on July 10. The car has a sporty look, a spacious cabin with some segment-first features, and two powertrain options. In India, it will rival the Punch model from Tata Motors. However, which one is a better choice?

Hyundai EXTER seems more pleasing

Hyundai EXTER has a clamshell bonnet, a wide parametric grille, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillamps with H-shaped elements. Tata Punch sports a black grille, a wide air vent, a sculpted hood, roof rails, split-style headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy rims.

Both are on par in terms of dimensions

Hyundai EXTER has a length of just under 3,800mm, a height of 1,610mm, and a wheelbase of 2,450mm. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch is 3,827mm long, 1,615mm tall, and offers a wheelbase of 2,445mm.

From five seats to flat-bottom steering wheel

Hyundai EXTER has a spacious five-seater cabin with a blacked-out dashboard, circular AC vents, semi-leatherette upholstery, 'EXTER' lettering on the headrests, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. On the other hand, the Tata Punch comes with five seats, an engine start/stop button, fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with blue accents, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

What about technology?

Hyundai EXTER offers a voice-enabled 'Smart Electric Sunroof,' a dashcam with a 2.31-inch LCD screen and dual cameras, a fully-digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with connected car technology support, six airbags, ABS, and hill-hold assist. Tata Punch gets USB chargers, cruise control, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, two airbags, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors.

The EXTER gets more engine options

Hyundai EXTER runs on a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel mill (petrol/CNG). Power figures are yet to be disclosed. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Tata Punch draws power from a 1.2-liter Reevotron petrol motor that puts out 86.63hp of power and 115Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Which one is better?

Hyundai EXTER is expected to start at around Rs. 6 lakh in India, while the Tata Punch falls in the price bracket of Rs. 6-9.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars seem evenly matched. However, our vote goes in favor of the EXTER for its segment-first tech-based features, better looks, and more engine options in comparison to its rival.

