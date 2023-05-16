Hyundai EXTER will be India's first micro-SUV with 6 airbags
South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed the safety features of its EXTER model. It is India's first micro-SUV to house six airbags as standard across all trim levels and offers over 40 "advanced" safety features. The car also has a head-turning design and is available with a choice of petrol and CNG powertrains. Here's everything we know about the four-wheeler.
Why does this story matter?
- Micro-SUVs promise the looks and features of SUVs but at a comparatively cheaper price. Hence, such models are fast gaining popularity in India.
- The new EXTER is expected to help Hyundai capitalize on this trend thanks to its impressive appearance and segment-first features.
- Here, the car will take on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.
The car has H-shaped DRLs and alloy rims
Hyundai EXTER has a muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, a wide parametric grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, a 'floating roof,' and a silver-colored skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out wheel arches, black cladding, and diamond-cut alloy rims. The four-wheeler is available in six single-tone and three dual-tone colors, including Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki.
There are two powertrain options
Hyundai EXTER is fueled by an E20 fuel-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel motor (runs on petrol as well as CNG). Power figures have not been disclosed. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
Burglar alarm and rear-view parking camera are offered
Hyundai EXTER gets an expansive safety suite, including six airbags, ESC, hill-assist control, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, vehicle stability management, burglar alarm, ABS, and EBD. A Dashcam with dual cameras, a rear defogger, a headlight escort function, a rear-view parking camera, and TPMS are also offered. The car will likely have five seats, a sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system.
Hyundai EXTER: Pricing and availability
Hyundai EXTER will be offered in five variants and its bookings are now open in India. The four-wheeler is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).