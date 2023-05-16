Auto

Hyundai EXTER will be India's first micro-SUV with 6 airbags

Hyundai EXTER offers more than 40 "advanced" safety features (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally revealed the safety features of its EXTER model. It is India's first micro-SUV to house six airbags as standard across all trim levels and offers over 40 "advanced" safety features. The car also has a head-turning design and is available with a choice of petrol and CNG powertrains. Here's everything we know about the four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Micro-SUVs promise the looks and features of SUVs but at a comparatively cheaper price. Hence, such models are fast gaining popularity in India.

The new EXTER is expected to help Hyundai capitalize on this trend thanks to its impressive appearance and segment-first features.

Here, the car will take on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

The car has H-shaped DRLs and alloy rims

Hyundai EXTER has a muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, a wide parametric grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, a 'floating roof,' and a silver-colored skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out wheel arches, black cladding, and diamond-cut alloy rims. The four-wheeler is available in six single-tone and three dual-tone colors, including Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki.

There are two powertrain options

Hyundai EXTER is fueled by an E20 fuel-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel motor (runs on petrol as well as CNG). Power figures have not been disclosed. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Burglar alarm and rear-view parking camera are offered

Hyundai EXTER gets an expansive safety suite, including six airbags, ESC, hill-assist control, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, vehicle stability management, burglar alarm, ABS, and EBD. A Dashcam with dual cameras, a rear defogger, a headlight escort function, a rear-view parking camera, and TPMS are also offered. The car will likely have five seats, a sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai EXTER: Pricing and availability

Hyundai EXTER will be offered in five variants and its bookings are now open in India. The four-wheeler is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).