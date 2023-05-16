Auto

WagonR reaches 30 lakh sales milestone: Tracing hatchback's 24-year-long journey

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2023, 03:27 pm 3 min read

In a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki, the WagonR hatchback has hit the 30 lakh unit sales milestone. First introduced back in 1999, the car has undergone three generations and spawned multiple variants. The affordable four-wheeler is a semi-permanent member of India's top 10-selling list and has been the bestselling model for the past two years. Let us trace its journey over the years.

First, a look at the sales figures

From its inception, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR took roughly nine years to clock five lakh sales. By 2012, the car sold an additional five lakh units. This figure rose to 15 lakh units by 2015, and the 20 lakh mark was attained in 2017. By 2021, the WagonR surpassed the 25 lakh mark, and now the 30 lakh milestone has been reached.

The journey began in December 1999

Maruti Suzuki introduced the WagonR to take on Hyundai Santro back then. The car came with power windows and steering, ample space for 'tall' passengers, a 66hp, 1.0-liter engine, and a mileage of 12.9km/liter; all impressive figures back then. The model gained a chrome-lined grille, body-colored bumpers, a two-spoke steering wheel with sliding controls, and a beige-colored dashboard via a minor facelift in 2003.

The LPG version was introduced in 2006

In 2006, the WagonR received its first major update, which brought with it a DUO variant. It had a revised design, featuring a grille with chrome inserts and horizontal slats, sweptback headlights, a driver-side airbag, and ABS. Perhaps the biggest appeal of this model was the introduction of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) as a fuel option. LPG was available as a factory fitment.

The second-gen model arrived in 2010

The second-generation WagonR arrived in April 2010 with a bigger length, larger wheelbase, defoggers, and fog lights. It sat on a new platform and drew power from a 998cc KB10 engine. It was available in both CNG and LPG guises and delivered a mileage of 18.9km/liter. At that time, the vehicle rivaled the Hyundai i10 in the Indian market.

The second-gen model was improved in 2013

The second-generation hatchback received a facelift in January 2013. The list of changes in the improved model included new fog light housing, a sleeker grille, and refreshed bumpers with bigger vents, for lowering wind noise during high-speed driving. An integrated Eagle Wings audio system with AUX-in and USB ports, a dual glovebox, and a manual day/night IRVM was introduced inside.

There was also a Stingray model of the hatchback

In August 2013, Maruti launched the WagonR Stingray in India. It flaunted a chromed grille, Gunmetal Gray-colored alloy wheels, segment-first projector headlights, a roof-mounted rear wing, side skirts, and a chromed boot garnish. A blacked-out cabin with a MID, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls, and an instrument cluster with a blue background were also offered. It claimed a mileage of 20.5km/liter.

The third-generation version was launched in 2019

The WagonR's third-generation version was introduced in 2019 and is continuing in the market to date. It is offered in four trim levels, nine color options, and sits on the HEARTECT platform. The car has a stylish appearance, a tech-loaded cabin, and is up for grabs with petrol and CNG powertrains. It delivers a claimed mileage of 25.19km/liter in the petrol guise.