67 million airbag inflators recalled: NHTSA's order against ARC, explained

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2023, 11:25 am 2 min read

General Motors has recalled nearly 1 million SUVs over the airbag issue

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and airbag manufacturer ARC Automotive, are at odds in the US. The agency has ordered ARC to recall 67 million airbag inflators in the country, which could be defective and prove fatal for passengers. However, ARC is denying NHTSA's claims of defects. The inflators which NHTSA wants to be recalled were all produced prior to January 2018.

What is the issue?

As per NHTSA, airbag inflators built by ARC ruptured during at least two accidents and proved fatal for the passengers. The inflators ruptured at the time of frontal airbag deployment, sending shrapnel flying through the cabin. Based on this information, NHTSA concluded that there was a defect in the frontal driver/passenger airbag inflators and urged ARC to issue a recall which it refused.

How long did NHTSA monitor the problem?

NHTSA commenced the investigation of ruptured inflators in 2015 and found that it led to two deaths; one in 2016 and another in 2021. The agency also found instances of injuries due to faulty airbag inflators in October 2021 and March 2023. In both cases, the driver's side airbag inflator ruptured and the drivers suffered facial injuries due to shrapnel.

What is worrying the NHTSA?

As per NHTSA, ARC supplied 67 million frontal airbag inflators to airbag system manufacturers until January 2018. These inflators were used by at least 12 automakers in their vehicles leased and sold in the US. If the inflators are indeed faulty, the risk is huge. Brands like General Motors, Volkswagen, Ford, and BMW have utilized airbag inflators by ARC Automotive.

ARC claims all is well

In response to NHTSA's claims, ARC Automotive said, "ARC strongly disagrees with the agency's 'tentative conclusion' that a safety defect exists in the 67 million toroidal driver and passenger inflators produced during the 18-year period prior to January 2018." In its defense, the company also cited a 2018 field test report by the agency, which found no defect with its airbag inflators.

How are automakers responding to the ARC controversy?

General Motors has recalled nearly one million SUVs built between 2014-17, over a possibility of airbag inflator rupture. They include 244,304 units of Buick Enclave, 293,143 units of GMC Acadia, and 457,316 units of Chevrolet Traverse. All of them packed a front driver airbag module with an ARC inflator. Brands like Kia Motors, Hyundai, and Chrysler are expected to take similar steps soon.