Hyundai EXTER's bookings open: Know engine specifications, design features, variants
Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the EXTER micro-SUV in India, against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. It will be offered in five trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The brand has also revealed the exterior profile of the car, showcasing elements such as a parametric grille and alloy wheels. It is being offered with petrol and CNG powertrains.
Why does this story matter?
- Compact SUVs are becoming popular in India, as they offer the looks and features of an SUV at a comparatively affordable price.
- Hyundai wants to capitalize on this trend by introducing the EXTER here. It should witness decent sales on our shores.
- In our country, the four-wheeler will rival the Citroen C3, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.
The car comes in 9 shades
Hyundai EXTER sports a stubby bonnet, a wide parametric grille, bumper-mounted projector headlights, H-shaped LED DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. It also gets roof rails, ORVMs, black cladding, blacked-out wheel arches, a 'floating roof,' and diamond-cut alloy rims. The car is offered in six mono-tone and three dual-tone shades. Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki—both dual-tone paints—are new additions to Hyundai's line-up.
Two powertrain choices are available
Hyundai EXTER gets an E20 fuel-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and another 1.2-liter bi-fuel mill (runs on petrol as well as CNG). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Power figures are yet to be disclosed.
Five seats and an electric sunroof should be there inside
Hyundai EXTER is expected to get a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for new-age connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera.
Hyundai EXTER: Pricing and availability
Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the EXTER in India in the coming days. However, the four-wheeler is tipped to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).