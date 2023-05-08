Auto

Hyundai EXTER's bookings open: Know engine specifications, design features, variants

Hyundai EXTER's bookings open: Know engine specifications, design features, variants

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 08, 2023, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Hyundai EXTER will be offered in 5 trim levels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the EXTER micro-SUV in India, against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. It will be offered in five trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The brand has also revealed the exterior profile of the car, showcasing elements such as a parametric grille and alloy wheels. It is being offered with petrol and CNG powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

Compact SUVs are becoming popular in India, as they offer the looks and features of an SUV at a comparatively affordable price.

Hyundai wants to capitalize on this trend by introducing the EXTER here. It should witness decent sales on our shores.

In our country, the four-wheeler will rival the Citroen C3, Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

The car comes in 9 shades

Hyundai EXTER sports a stubby bonnet, a wide parametric grille, bumper-mounted projector headlights, H-shaped LED DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. It also gets roof rails, ORVMs, black cladding, blacked-out wheel arches, a 'floating roof,' and diamond-cut alloy rims. The car is offered in six mono-tone and three dual-tone shades. Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki—both dual-tone paints—are new additions to Hyundai's line-up.

Two powertrain choices are available

Hyundai EXTER gets an E20 fuel-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and another 1.2-liter bi-fuel mill (runs on petrol as well as CNG). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Power figures are yet to be disclosed.

Five seats and an electric sunroof should be there inside

Hyundai EXTER is expected to get a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for new-age connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera.

Hyundai EXTER: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will disclose the pricing and availability details of the EXTER in India in the coming days. However, the four-wheeler is tipped to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).