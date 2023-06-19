Auto

2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at Rs. 1.96 lakh

2023 KTM 200 Duke launched at Rs. 1.96 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 19, 2023 | 11:59 am 2 min read

2023 KTM 200 Duke packs an LED headlight (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM has launched the 2023 version of its 200 Duke streetfighter motorcycle in India. The bike has a stylish design, comes in two color options, and gets an LED headlight sourced from the 390 Duke. It draws power from an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24.6hp.

Why does this story matter?

The KTM 200 Duke is a pioneer in the 200cc streetfighter segment in India. Its unique looks, exceptional performance, and class-leading features endear it to buyers. Now, the introduction of an LED headlight lends it a more premium feel and should aid in boosting the bike's sales. Here, the vehicle takes on Suzuki Gixxer 250, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The bike offers an underbelly exhaust and alloy rims

The 2023 KTM 200 Duke sits on a split-trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and an underbelly exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in Metallic Silver and Electronic Orange color options.

It is backed by a 25hp, 200cc engine

The new KTM 200 Duke runs on an OBD-2-compliant 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine that puts out 24.6hp of power and 19.3Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 KTM 200 Duke is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock absorber on the rear side.

2023 KTM 200 Duke: Pricing

In India, the 2023 version of the KTM 200 Duke streetfighter carries a price tag of Rs. 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the outgoing model.

Share this timeline