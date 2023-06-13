Auto

Maruti Suzuki's Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV to be called Invicto

Maruti Suzuki's Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV to be called Invicto

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 13, 2023 | 04:25 pm 2 min read

The Invicto will be positioned above Grand Vitara (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its upcoming MPV for India will be known as Invicto. It will go official here on July 5. The rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross will have a stylish appearance, two powertrain options, and a spacious cabin with ADAS facilities. The car will be built by Toyota at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Why does this story matter?

The Invicto will be Maruti Suzuki's first automatic-only model and shall be sold as part of the company's NEXA line-up. It will be the brand's flagship car on our shores. Invicto will be a "low-volume" product for Maruti Suzuki and shall showcase its "carbon-friendly hybrid tech." The MPV will rival the Tata Safari, Kia Carens, and MG Hector Plus.

The car will offer alloy rims and chromed grille

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will flaunt a muscular hood, a twin-slat chrome-finished grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern, bumper-mounted horizontal DRLs, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlights. It will be flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone stylish alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna and tri-block LED taillamps will be available on the rear end of the MPV.

The MPV will be available with two powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is tipped to get two engine options. A 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol motor with a mild-hybrid setup (174hp/197Nm) and another 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid powertrain (186hp/187Nm). Transmission duties should be taken care of by a CVT gearbox.

A sunroof and 8 seats should be there inside

Akin to the Innova Hycross, the Invicto might get a seven/eight-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It may pack a digital instrument cluster, a JBL sound system, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags, ADAS suite, ABS, and EBD.

What about its pricing and availability?

The availability and pricing information of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto in India will be announced at the launch event on July 5. It should bear a starting price tag of roughly Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline