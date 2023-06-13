Auto

Headlight technology offered by BMW, Hyundai, Audi, and others, explained

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 13, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

Hyundai's headlights with HD Lighting System comprise 25,000 micro-LEDs (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Headlights are one of the integral components of every vehicle. They ensure safety on dark roads. Nowadays, carmakers are even offering models that feature headlights with high-tech gadgetry. From units that project road signs ahead of you to those that automatically dim when oncoming traffic is detected, there is something for everybody. Let's look at headlamp technologies offered by brands like BMW and Hyundai.

Hyundai's HD Lighting System can project real-time traffic symbols

Hyundai's headlights with HD Lighting System can project real-time road signs onto the path in front of the driver. The system comprises a digital micrometer that serves as a reflector, an array of 25,000 HD micro-LEDs, and a DMD controller. The feed from the car's cameras goes through software, which in turn, directs the lighting system to project traffic symbols on the road.

Audi's Matrix LED headlights are suitable for highway driving

Introduced in 2019, Audi's Digital Matrix LED headlights are also based on DMD technology. Each cluster is divided into 1.3 million micromirrors and the light emanating from them can be precisely controlled using electrostatic fields. Depending on the setting chosen by the driver, beams are either projected onto the road or "absorbed for the purpose of masking." They make night-time driving on highways easier.

BMW LaserLight's beams are more intense than LEDs

In BMW LaserLights, beams are fired through multiple mirrors located within the headlight cluster and then focused onto lenses filled with yellow phosphorus. On coming in contact with phosphorus, an intense white light is generated. It is then diffused to reduce the intensity and reflected out of the cluster. These beams are 10 times brighter than LEDs and can spot people 300 feet away.

Volvo's Pixel LED headlights are an all-in-one package

Volvo's Pixel headlights combine turn signal lamps, daytime running lights, and position lamps into a singular compact cluster. These headlamps deliver adaptive lighting thanks to individually controllable LEDs, combined in the modules. The front cameras and radar sensors onboard the cars detect oncoming vehicles, and direct the software to activate/deactivate the lights based on requirement. Roads are optimally illuminated without dazzling oncoming traffic.

How do Mercedes-Benz's DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps work?

Mercedes-Benz's headlamps with DIGITAL LIGHT technology offer more precision than multi-beam LED headlights and do not dazzle oncoming traffic. They can project HD-quality traffic symbols on the road and also warn drivers of certain dangers. Such headlights are complemented by an array of cameras/sensors.

