2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA v/s 2023 BMW X1: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 20, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Mercedes-Benz has updated its entry-level SUV, the GLA with MY-2024 updates for the global markets. The car gets a dual 10.3-inch screen setup with the latest MBUX OS and a 48V hybrid system. The four-wheeler goes up against the segment leader, the BMW X1. Can the refreshed model dethrone the reigning champion in the entry-level premium SUV category? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The SUV body style has been one of the most sought-after in recent years. Almost all automakers have been introducing multiple offerings to benefit from the ongoing trend.

BMW X1 was the first model to popularize the entry-level premium SUV segment in India.

However, rivals such as Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA have now started to catch up with the segment leader.

BMW X1 looks visually more appealing with its kidney grille

The Mercedes-Benz GLA features a large chrome-slatted grille, 19-inch designer alloy wheels, sweptback LED headlamps with DRLs, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The BMW X1 gets a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, 18-inch designer alloy wheels, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both SUVs are now equipped with adaptive headlamps for better illumination.

Mercedes-Benz GLA is offered with a more powerful engine

BMW X1 draws power from a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine that develops 136hp/230Nm, and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel mill that generates 150hp/360Nm. Mercedes-Benz GLA is backed by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged motor with a 48V hybrid system. It is available in two tunes: 221hp/350Nm (GLA250) and 302hp/400Nm (AMG GLA 35). The former gets a 7-speed DCT gearbox, while the latter has an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs are offered with multiple airbags and ADAS functions

BMW X1 gets a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. Mercedes-Benz GLA has a tech-forward cabin with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a dual 10.3-inch screen setup with the latest MBUX OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 BMW X1 is available between Rs. 45.9 lakh and Rs. 47.9 lakh, while we expect the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 46.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Mercedes-Benz GLA will make more sense with its powerful hybrid engine and spacious cabin, when launched on our shores.