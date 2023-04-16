Auto

Features of the BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar explained

BYD Yangwang U9 sprints from 0-100km/h in just 2 seconds (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD has showcased an all-new electric supercar, the Yangwang U9 at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show. The coupe features an advanced air suspension system called the DiSus-X, which allows it to drive on three wheels at speeds of up to 120km/h. The performance-oriented EV is underpinned by the brand's new e4 skateboard architecture, which is capable of using a quad-motor setup.

Why does this story matter?

With EVs becoming mainstream across the globe, automakers are pushing the boundaries by introducing new technology such as energy-dense battery packs with fast charging capabilities.

EV maker BYD is steadily expanding its portfolio with capable vehicles such as Atto 3 and U8 e-SUV.

Now, the brand has showcased an electric supercar with an advanced suspension system that has been tested for over 30 months.

The coupe sports C-shaped LED headlights and designer multi-spoke wheels

The BYD Yangwang U9 follows the brand's modern design philosophy. It gets a long and sculpted hood, large C-shaped LED headlights with integrated DRLs, an aggressive front air splitter, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, a curved beltline, flared wheel arches, and designer multi-spoke wheels. The rear end of the electric supercar is graced by connected LED taillights and a diffuser.

The supercar will feature a minimalist dashboard

The interiors of the BYD Yangwang U9 are under wraps. However, we expect the car to get a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, bucket-type seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

The EV features an advanced suspension system

The highlight of the BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar is its advanced air suspension system called the DiSus-X. As per the company, the system has been thoroughly tested for over 30 months. It consists of the automaker's intelligent damping, hydraulic, and air body control systems, which enable the EV to be driven on just three wheels at speeds of up to 120km/h.

It is backed by a 1,085hp quad electric motor setup

Powering the BYD Yangwang U9 electric supercar is a quad electric motor setup that is linked to a large battery pack. It churns out 1,085hp of maximum power and 1,280Nm of peak torque. The EV can sprint from 0-100km/h in just two seconds.