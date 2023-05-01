Lifestyle

Maharashtra Divas: 6 reasons that make the state special

Written by Apurva P May 01, 2023, 10:22 am 3 min read

Maharashtra has so much to offer beyond the glamorous city of Mumbai

If India is the 'land of diversity,' then Maharashtra can be one of the states that capture this diversity truly, as you can find a mix of different cultures here. Maharashtra has much to offer beyond the glamorous capital city of Mumbai. As we celebrate Maharashtra Divas today, let us delve into the beauty of the state, and see what makes it so special.

Cave exploration

Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site are a sight to behold. You must also be familiar with Ellora and Elephanta caves. Some of the oldest caves, they are famous for their wall murals inside depicting India's ancient culture and history. While Ajanta and Ellore are situated near Aurnagabad, Elephanta is situated on an island that is an hour's ferry ride from Mumbai.

Glorius Festivals

Festivals in Maharashtra are celebrated with so much glory and grandeur. These include not just religious festivals but other general ones too. People come in large numbers to celebrate them. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the largest and grandest religious festivals in the state, and it is celebrated with great zeal in all of its cities and towns.

The world of Bollywood

Bollywood is beyond entertainment for Mumbaikars as the busy city of Mumbai serves as the headquarters for this vast and widely popular industry. A trip to the metropolis will not be complete without a cinematic experience. Similarly, the homes of superstars Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, Shahrukh Khan's Mannat, and a few movie locations are famous tourist attractions in the city.

Vineyards and beaches

Maharashtra has some incredible vineyards producing world-class wines, all thanks to its favorable climate. Some of the famous ones include Sula Vineyard located in Nashik and The Fratelli Wines vineyard in Motewadi. The climate also favors beachgoers in the state, making it one of the most popular beach destinations in India. The 720 km long coastline of Maharashtra has many beaches to its credit.

Great for monsoon travel

With the arrival of the monsoon, the dry landscape is transformed into a radiantly green one. This breathtaking sight lasts throughout the winter long after the rainy season. Pune-Panchgani-Mahabaleshwar-Kaas Plateau is a famous route for breathtaking road trips during this time. Similarly, some train journeys capture some of the greenest and most lush landscapes you can encounter in this part of the country.

Art, culture, and food

Maharashtra is well-known for its local cuisine. Numerous unique dishes make Maharashtra's food wonderful, ranging from misal pav to pithala bhakri, vada pav to puran poli, to pandhra and tambda rassa. Similarly, the state has plenty to offer in terms of shopping, from Paithani sarees, a traditional weaving process handed down over 2,000 years, to the colorful Kolhapuri chappals.