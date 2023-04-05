Lifestyle

5 cute and comfy outfit ideas for your road trip

These outfits are light, refreshing and comfy

Do you have a road trip coming up and wondering what to wear so that you look pretty yet comfy during your journey? Worry not, we are here to help you out and save some of your time. Instead of going for tight clothing, choose something easy, breezy, and light. Here are five comfy outfit ideas for your upcoming road trip.

Romper

A trendy ensemble to flaunt on your road trip, rompers are a summer favorite and offer a modern casual vibe. These outfits are flexible, and super comfortable which makes them a great choice of clothing during travel. You can go for a cute cotton romper in a bright summery color and pair it with sneakers and sunglasses. Make sure it has a pull-on/off style.

Trousers and tank top

A must-have piece of clothing in your wardrobe, a tank top helps you breathe during the summer season and keeps you cool and comfortable while offering the right amount of coverage. It also accentuates your curves making you look attractive. Go for a classic white tank top and pair it with blue trousers and comfy slippers. You can also pair it with shorts.

A mini summer dress

Wearing pants for long hours during a road trip can be uncomfortable. Instead, go for a cute and comfy mini dress in cotton to stay cool during your entire trip. You can go for a floral printed dress in a pastel shade like mauve, baby pink, or mint green. Finish off your look with a straw hat, cute slip-ons, and a quirky backpack.

T-shirt with sporty shorts

Activewear is in trend now, they are not only comfortable to wear but also give you a cool, chic, and sporty look. They are breathable and wick moisture and sweat easily. You can go for black sporty shorts and pair them with a white comfy T-shirt with a cute graphic print on it. Complete your look with classic white sneakers.

A flowy skirt with a crop top

Flowy skirts are making a comeback and they are the perfect refreshing piece of clothing to flaunt on a sunny day. You can go for a bright-yellow or blue-colored short flowy skirt with a faux-wrap style and a slightly elastic waist. Pair your skirt with a solid light-colored crop top and complete your look with cute flat sandals and a tote bag.