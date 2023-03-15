Lifestyle

What souvenirs to bring back from your Belgium trip

What souvenirs to bring back from your Belgium trip

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 15, 2023, 06:16 pm 2 min read

When in Belgium, chocolate calories don't count

Wondering what souvenirs or gifts you should buy for friends from your trip to Belgium? Well, we have curated a list of five super fun things you must get your hands on, all of which will keep you hooked on this Northwest European destination. From delicious chocolates and exquisite lace to high-quality crystals, there is something for everyone to fall in love with.

Belgian chocolate

Belgian chocolate, undoubtedly, has to be the number one souvenir to bring back from your Belgium trip. Known for its high quality, smooth texture, and rich taste, this chocolate is an excellent gift for your loved ones. You can find a wide variety of chocolates here, from traditional pralines to modern flavors like salted caramel or chili.

Tintin collectibles

Tintin is a beloved comic book character created by Belgian cartoonist Hergé, and his adventures are popular worldwide. There are many Tintin figurines available, depicting various characters and scenes from the comics. These figurines are highly detailed and are a must-have for Tintin fans. You can also buy other merchandise such as mugs, keychains, and t-shirts featuring Tintin.

Val Saint-Lambert Crystal

Val Saint-Lambert is a famous Belgian crystal manufacturer that has been producing high-quality crystal since 1826. If you are looking for a luxurious and unique souvenir to bring back from your Belgium trip, Val Saint-Lambert crystal is an excellent choice. These crystals are known for their exceptional quality, brilliant colors, and intricate designs. Indulge in shopping for vases, bowls, stemware, or decorative objects.

Belgian lace

Belgian lace is known for its intricate designs and fine craftsmanship. It is made using various techniques, including needle lace, bobbin lace, and tape lace. The lace is often used to create tablecloths, doilies, handkerchiefs, and other decorative items. It is a delicate and luxurious souvenir that can be displayed in your home as a beautiful reminder of your visit to Belgium.

Manneken Pis memento

Located in Brussels, Manneken Pis is a small bronze statue of a little boy peeing into a fountain. The statue has become an iconic symbol of Brussels and is a must-see attraction for many visitors to the city. You can find Manneken Pis mementos in many tourist shops and souvenir stores throughout Brussels, including keychains, magnets, figurines, and t-shirts.