Spring-cleaning: Tips to refresh your home for the new season

Having a simplified, uncluttered home is a form of self-care

Spring is a great time to give your home a refreshing makeover after the long, cold winter months. Whether you have only five minutes to freshen things up or you have an entire weekend to dedicate to cleaning, we have got you covered with a set of spring-cleaning tips. Give your home's nooks and crannies a refresh with these five tips.

Start with decluttering

The first step to spring cleaning is to declutter your home. Get rid of things you no longer need or use, and donate or sell them if possible. This will create more space in your home and make cleaning much easier. Once you have decluttered, use storage solutions like bins, baskets, and shelves to keep your belongings organized.

Organize your closet

Start by completely emptying your closet so you can see what you have. This will also give you an opportunity to clean the space. Sort your clothes into categories, then, sort each category by color or style. As you transition into the new season, rotate your clothes by storing seasonal items that you won't be wearing for a few months.

Bring in some plants

Bringing in plants is a great way to refresh your home for the new season. If you are new to gardening, start with easy-to-grow, low-maintenance plants such as spider plants, peace lilies, or pothos. Use a variety of planters to add interest and texture to your space. Get creative and use unique planters like teacups, mason jars, or baskets.

Rearrange your furniture

A simple rearrangement of your furniture can make a big difference in your home. Experiment with different layouts and see what works best for your space. Before you start moving your furniture around, create a floor plan of the space. This will help you visualize how different furniture arrangements will look. Make sure there is enough space for people to move around comfortably.

Add some fresh scents

Spring is all about fresh scents. Essential oils are a natural and effective way to add fragrance to your home. You can use them in a diffuser or mix them with water and spray them throughout your space. Burn scented candles to create a cozy and relaxing ambiance in your home. Use scented cleaning products to freshen up your home while you clean.