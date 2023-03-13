Lifestyle

5 street shopping destinations in India perfect for budget shoppers

Written by Sneha Das Mar 13, 2023

Are you an ultimate shopaholic and love exploring iconic shopping spots wherever you travel? If you are on a budget but still would love to splurge on items without burning a hole in your pocket, then there are several shopping places in India that won't disappoint you. It's time to pull up your socks and put on your bargain hat!

Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi

Often called the fashion capital of India, Delhi is a dream destination for shopaholics. Sarojini Nagar is one of the best street markets in Delhi which will compel you to binge shop. You can find a wide variety of items here ranging from branded clothes, bags, jewelry, shoes, and accessories at affordable prices. You need to bargain a lot here to crack all deals.

Johari Bazaar in Jaipur

One of the most famous marketplaces in Jaipur, Johari Bazaar highlights Rajasthan's rich culture. You can buy exquisite Jaipur jewelry from here that reflects the intricate craftsmanship of the state. You will also find precious stone jewelry here. From alluring handicrafts and ethnic clothes to silver jewelry, lac bangles, mojris, puppets, bedsheets, and earthen lamps, you will be spoilt for choice when shopping here.

Colaba Causeway in Mumbai

Mumbai's most high-fashion street market, Colaba Causeway bustles with shopaholics who are looking for stylish and trendy outfits on a budget. An ideal place for fashionistas, you will find ultra-modern outfits and accessories here that are in vogue. Apart from featuring designer boutiques throughout the lanes, the place also houses quaint cafes with rooftop sea views and old buildings from the British Raj.

Serenity Beach Bazaar in Pondicherry

One of the cleanest markets in Pondicherry just like its clean serene beaches, the Serenity Beach Bazaar is an open-air market that is surrounded by beautiful palm trees. You can find everything in the shops here ranging from local handicrafts, souvenirs, jewelry, and clothes to Auroville products. You can indulge in some delicious seafood as well while enjoying the youthful vibe of the place.

Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad

One of the biggest commercial markets in Hyderabad, Begum Bazaar was established during the Qutb Shahi rule. Located near Hyderabad's historic Charminar, the market is popular for its exquisite gold, silver, and pearl jewelry. You will also find reasonably priced sarees, stone-studded bangles, perfumes, silverware, and household items here. The shops are open all week from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm.