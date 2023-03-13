Lifestyle

Wrist exercises: 5 activities to increase strength, release stiffness

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 13, 2023, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Perform these quick and hassle-free exercises to strengthen your wrists

From typing on the keyboard all day to lifting things up, our wrists play a major role in helping us perform daily functions with ease. However, in this process, we often forget to work around building their strength, mobility, and flexibility, owing to which we may experience pain or stiffness in them. Perform these five exercises that are quick and no-fuss.

Rotate your wrists (with or without equipment)

For this simple exercise, you don't need any special setup. Sit with your arms bent 90 degrees in front of you. Your palms should face down. Now slowly rotate your wrists 10 times clockwise, followed by a set of 10 anticlockwise rotations. You can also attempt this exercise by using weights, resistance bands, or dumbbells; but beginners should refrain from doing so.

Clenched fists

Sit comfortably and place your palms facing upward on your thighs. Now close them slowly into fists but do not clench too hard. As your forearms touch your legs, raise your fists off and move them bend them backward in the direction of your body. Hold for about 10 seconds, lower your fists, and then open them. You can repeat this exercise 10 times.

Squeezie

Squeezies can help both your hand and wrist at the same time. All you have to do is, grab a ball that can be squeezed or a hand grip exerciser and hold it with your palm facing down. Squeeze it as hard as possible for about three seconds and slowly release your grip. Perform this exercise 10 times per hand.

Palms to the sky, palms to the floor

This exercise is gentle and can be done anytime, anywhere. To perform it, sit or stand as per your comfort and stretch your arms on the sides, parallel to each other. Now rotate your palm upward and then rotate them downward. Keep doing it 10 times to stretch your wrist muscles and relieve pain or stiffness, if any.

Desk press

This exercise builds strength in the muscles that connect your wrists and elbows. It also helps you get respite from the stiffness around your wrists, making it a practice that can be done daily. Sit comfortably with your palms facing up under a desk/table. Now press them upward against the bottom of the desk and then hold for about 10 seconds.