5 culturally-rich souvenirs to bring back from your Portugal trip

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 14, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

Portugal is known for its diverse culture, stunning natural landscapes, and delicious cuisine. If you are looking for unique souvenirs to bring back home from your Portugal trip, you will be spoilt for choice. From the vibrant colors of the azulejo tiles to the fine craftsmanship of the filigree jewelry, there is something for every type of traveler. Here are some ideas.

Galo de Barcelos

Galo de Barcelos is a small rooster figurine that has its origins in a popular folktale from the town of Barcelos. Symbolizing passion for life, the rooster figurine could be an ideal item to remember your trip. These figurines come in a range of shapes and sizes, from tiny trinkets to impressive statuettes. You can find them in many gift shops throughout the country.

Ceramic items

Portugal is known for its beautiful hand-painted ceramics, which come in a variety of styles and colors. You can find plates, bowls, and other kitchenware that make for beautiful souvenirs. There is also something called 'azulejos'. These are traditional Portuguese tiles that are used to decorate buildings, both inside and outside, and make for beautiful wall art or coasters.

Filigree jewelry

Filigree is a traditional Portuguese technique of twisting and weaving thin strands of gold or silver wire into intricate designs. Portuguese filigree jewelry is highly regarded for its exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail. These could be in fact great wedding jewelry for brides-to-be. These can be found in many shops throughout Portugal, especially in cities like Porto and Lisbon.

Cork products

Portugal is the world's largest producer of cork. Corks are harvested from the bark of cork oak trees. In addition to being renewable and eco-friendly, cork products are stylish and often feature modern designs that showcase the material's natural texture and color. Some popular cork products to consider as souvenirs from Portugal include wallets, purses, bags, coasters, placemats, and even shoes.

Fortified port wine

Port wine is a unique and delicious souvenir to bring back from Portugal. It is a fortified wine produced exclusively in the Douro Valley of Portugal. It is made by adding brandy to the wine during fermentation, which stops the fermentation process and increases the alcohol content. This wine is known for its rich, fruity flavor and is often enjoyed as a dessert wine.