5 tips to stop cravings when dieting for weight loss

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 05, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

Are you on a weight loss diet, but often experience a strong urge to eat junk and sugary food which persists till you give in to that craving? And this makes you regret it later? You are not alone! Cravings can be a real challenge when you are trying to lose weight. Luckily, there are some healthy ways to manage your cravings, here's how.

Increase your protein intake

Protein is a macronutrient that helps you feel full and satisfied for longer periods, which can reduce your overall calorie intake and help you lose weight. Instead of reaching for high-carb, high-sugar snacks when you are feeling hungry, opt for snacks that are high in protein. Substitute high-carb foods with protein-rich options. For example, instead of having toast for breakfast, try having scrambled eggs.

Avoid crash diets

When you restrict your calorie intake too severely, your body may begin to break down muscle tissue for energy. This can result in a loss of muscle mass, which can lower your metabolism and make it more difficult to lose weight in the future. Instead of crash dieting, focus on making sustainable changes to your eating habits and lifestyle.

Eat filling, nutrient-dense foods

Eat foods that are low in calories, but nutrient-dense. Include a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables in your diet to ensure you are getting a range of nutrients. Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa are high in fiber and provide sustained energy throughout the day. They can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of cravings.

Drink plenty of water

Sometimes, cravings can be mistaken for dehydration, and drinking water can help alleviate this sensation. Additionally, drinking water can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods. Drinking water before meals can help curb your hunger to some extent, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Including water-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet can also help.

Manage stress

Stress can trigger the release of the hormone cortisol, which increases your appetite and leads to cravings for high-fat and high-sugar foods. To manage stress, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can help reduce stress and promote feelings of calmness.