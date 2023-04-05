Lifestyle

Your saree collection must include these 5 GI protected gems

Written by Sneha Das Apr 05, 2023, 02:50 pm 2 min read

These GI tag sarees are a must-have in your wardrobe

Almost every state in India boasts of special sarees which reflect the art and culture of the place. Over the years, GI-protected tags have revived the popularity of some of these nine-yard-long fabrics by identifying their uniqueness, and the way they are handwoven by skilled weavers of a particular geographical area. From kanjeevaram to santipore sarees, here are some must-have unique styles.

Banaras brocade

Featuring intricate gold and silk threadwork, Banaras brocade sarees received the GI tag in 2009. These fabrics have been in existence since the Mughal era. These sarees feature a narrow fringe-like pattern along the inner and outer border called jhalar. According to the GI registry, sarees weaved in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Chandauli, and Jaunpur will be identified as authentic Banaras brocade.

Kanjeevaram saree

Considered the queen of silk sarees, Kanjeevaram sarees originated from the village of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. They are handwoven in premium quality mulberry silk and feature pure gold or silver zari work. These sarees feature motifs like temple borders, and a mythical creature called Yali. According to the GI label, Kanjeevaram sarees should have 0.6% gold and 57% in silver in zari.

Odisha Ikkat

Originating in Odisha's Cuttack district, Ikkat sarees received the GI tag in 2007. Made using a resist dyeing technique, the process involves tie-dying the warp and weft threads to produce a design on the loom before weaving. Also called Bandhakala and Bandha, these sarees feature designs and fine curvilinear patterns that showcase the beautiful sculptures in Konark Temple.

Paithani sarees

Named after the Paithan town in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Paithani sarees are woven by hand and made from very fine silk. One of the richest sarees in India, Paithani sarees feature borders of an oblique square design and a pallu with a peacock design in gold and silver threadwork. These expensive and unique weave sarees received the GI tag in 2010.

Santipur saree

Featuring innovative motifs, Santipur sarees are well-known for their elegance and beautiful color combinations. This renowned handloom saree, made in Shantipur in the Nadia district of West Bengal, got the GI tag in 2009. They feature jamdani designs or butis beautifully arranged along with stripes of different widths and sizes. The pallus of these sarees also have tie-and-die designs that give them luxurious look.