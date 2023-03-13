Lifestyle

You can't return from the Netherlands without these 5 souvenirs

Known for its picturesque landscapes, and vibrant cities, the Netherlands is one of the top tourist attractions in the world. And while you are there, returning without buying some local goods that remind you of your trip to the country could be tough. Here are five souvenirs from the Netherlands that you must get your hands on.

Wooden shoes

Wooden shoes, or clogs, are a popular souvenir from the Netherlands, and they have a long history in Dutch culture. They are often associated with Dutch farmers and are still worn by some locals for practical purposes. They come in various sizes and styles, from traditional to more modern designs. However, they may not be comfortable to wear since they are quite heavy.

Dutch licorice

Licorice is very popular in the country, and there are many different varieties available, from sweet to salty and even spicy. If you are a fan of licorice or know someone who is, bringing back a bag or two of Dutch licorice can be a great way to share a taste of Dutch culture. You can find these in most supermarkets and candy stores.

Cycle-related products

Cycling in the Netherlands is a popular mode of transportation, as the country has a well-developed cycling infrastructure and a culture that values cycling as a healthy and sustainable way to get around. So, you can get a variety of cycle-related products ranging from bicycle bells to reflectors, seat covers, and jerseys. You can also find bicycle-shaped keychains, bicycle-themed postcards, and t-shirts.

Delft Blue pottery

Delft Blue pottery is a beautiful and unique souvenir from the Netherlands that can make a great addition to any home decor or kitchen collection. It is a type of earthenware that is decorated with blue designs, typically depicting scenes of Dutch life, flowers, or windmills. comes in many designs, from traditional windmills and canal houses to more modern designs.

Items featuring windmill

The Netherlands is known for its flat landscape, which makes it an ideal place for windmills to harness wind power. Windmills are an iconic symbol of the country. Items featuring a windmill can make a great souvenir that reminds you of your trip to the Netherlands. You can find items like fridge magnets, wall paintings, tapestries, or even ceramic or glass figurines of windmills.