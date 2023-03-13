Lifestyle

Book review: Vishwakarma's 'Career Crush' can fix your career conflicts

Mar 13, 2023

The author aims to resolve conflicts while choosing a career you are passionate about

Choosing the right career is probably the most important decision in life. Your choice of career can affect the way you live and work, and define whether you are happy in your daily life. For those who wish for a better career graph, here's our review of Career Crush, a self-help book aiming to help you build a career you love.

About the book

Author DP Vishwakarma is an internet entrepreneur and founder of KeywordsFly Technology. He is also a career guide mentor and social media influencer. Known as one of India's leading business and marketing consultants, Vishwakarma has also co-authored the award-winning book series "The Growth Hacking Book." Career Crush, published by Srishti Publishers & Distributors, is available for Rs. 299.

Author's take

At the book launch, Vishwakarma said, "In general, maximum people are confused and seeking career counseling about how to follow their passion and monetize it. Each chapter of the book focuses on identifying a particular problem and providing a practical approach that you can use to build a growth mindset." He aims to resolve conflicts while choosing a career you are passionate about.

Divisions in the book make it more reader-friendly

The book is divided into parts: Why This Book? Know Yourself Success Visualisation Train Your Brain Assets for A Dream Career Design your Income If you missed out on getting your dream job, what's next? Each segment deals with a crucial part of career-based decision-making. Armed with job search strategies, skills development, networking, and career advancement guidance it can be every student's best friend.

What's good, and what's not?

Written in a conversational tone, the book has several exercises to assist those confused about their career or those looking to change course. The author assures that no matter what stage you are in your life, you can make progress with a clear vision of success. Vishwakarma's continuous reassurance of being successful and guiding others to a better career path, despite inspiring, becomes repetitive.

Should you purchase and read this self-help book?

If you need career advice, sure. With practical and easy-to-implement strategies, the book's focus is on self-discovery and introspection. It is a comprehensive and versatile career development resource with case studies and useful exercises which can help you evaluate your path ahead. It is designed to help you discover an ideal career, find new opportunities, identify your strengths, and grow your business creatively.