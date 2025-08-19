You can fly via Air Canada again

Air Canada's flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), have reached a tentative deal with the airline. The agreement brings an end to a strike that had resulted in widespread flight cancellations. The union, which represents over 10,400 flight attendants, had been demanding compensation for unpaid duties such as boarding passengers.

Agreement CUPE announces tentative deal on Facebook The CUPE announced the tentative deal in a Facebook post, saying, "The Strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you." The announcement comes as a relief for Air Canada and its low-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge, which together serve nearly 130,000 customers every day.

Pay structure Air Canada's initial proposal was rejected The new deal comes after Air Canada had proposed a 38% hike in total compensation for flight attendants over four years, including a 25% raise in the first year. However, this proposal was initially rejected by the union as insufficient. Now, under the new agreement, flight attendants will be compensated for all work done while planes are on the ground.