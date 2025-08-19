You can fly via Air Canada again
What's the story
Air Canada's flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), have reached a tentative deal with the airline. The agreement brings an end to a strike that had resulted in widespread flight cancellations. The union, which represents over 10,400 flight attendants, had been demanding compensation for unpaid duties such as boarding passengers.
Agreement
CUPE announces tentative deal on Facebook
The CUPE announced the tentative deal in a Facebook post, saying, "The Strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you." The announcement comes as a relief for Air Canada and its low-cost subsidiary Air Canada Rouge, which together serve nearly 130,000 customers every day.
Pay structure
Air Canada's initial proposal was rejected
The new deal comes after Air Canada had proposed a 38% hike in total compensation for flight attendants over four years, including a 25% raise in the first year. However, this proposal was initially rejected by the union as insufficient. Now, under the new agreement, flight attendants will be compensated for all work done while planes are on the ground.
Operational challenges
Strike's impact on operations
The strike had a major impact on Air Canada's operations, leading to the termination of hundreds of flights. The airline is the foreign carrier with the largest number of flights to the US and has a vast network across North America. With this tentative agreement, it hopes to resume normal services soon and minimize further disruptions for its passengers.