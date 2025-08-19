Patel Retail IPO: 6.39x subscription ahead of Day 1

Fresh issue, OFS on offer

Non-institutional and retail investors weren't far behind, subscribing at 7.4 and 4.9 times their quotas, respectively.

Before the IPO even launched, anchor investors had already pitched in over ₹43 crore.

The company is offering fresh shares plus some from promoters at ₹237-255 each, using the funds mainly to pay off debt and boost working capital.

Founded in 2008, Patel Retail runs 'Patel's R Mart' stores around Thane and Raigad in Maharashtra, selling everything from groceries to clothes—mostly serving tier-III cities.

The IPO is being managed by Fedex Securities with Bigshare Services as registrar.