S&P Global could upgrade RIL's rating in next 12 months
S&P Global Ratings could give Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) a ratings upgrade over the next 12 months.
The big reason? RIL is shifting its focus more toward digital services and retail—these areas are expected to make up 60% of its earnings by FY26, compared to 45% in FY22.
Since these sectors are less affected by global ups and downs than oil and gas, they're making RIL's future look steadier.
RIL's stellar Q1FY26 performance
RIL just posted an impressive ₹58,000 crore EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, beating expectations thanks to strong digital growth (think Jio) and gains from selling a stake in Asian Paints.
Its oil-to-chemicals business is still solid too.
With annual cash flows of ₹1.3-1.4 lakh crore lined up for new investments, RIL seems set for steady growth—and that's what could seal the deal for a ratings boost.