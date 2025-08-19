S&P Global could upgrade RIL's rating in next 12 months Business Aug 19, 2025

S&P Global Ratings could give Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) a ratings upgrade over the next 12 months.

The big reason? RIL is shifting its focus more toward digital services and retail—these areas are expected to make up 60% of its earnings by FY26, compared to 45% in FY22.

Since these sectors are less affected by global ups and downs than oil and gas, they're making RIL's future look steadier.