Gold shines as US rate cut buzz brightens

If you're watching your investments or just curious about the economy, gold often shines when things feel uncertain. With talk of a possible Fed rate cut in September—thanks to weak US labor data—gold is getting extra attention as a safe place to park money.

What's on the horizon?

All eyes are on big events this week: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech (August 21-23) and fresh meeting minutes could signal what's next for US interest rates.

With markets now seeing up to an 83% chance of a September rate cut, gold's steady rise reflects how investors are hedging against economic twists and global tensions.