Gold shines as US rate cut buzz brightens
Gold prices nudged higher on Tuesday, with spot gold hitting $3,340.62 per ounce, as the US dollar and Treasury yields slipped.
The buzz? Investors are betting the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon, making gold more attractive.
Why gold is gaining luster
If you're watching your investments or just curious about the economy, gold often shines when things feel uncertain.
With talk of a possible Fed rate cut in September—thanks to weak US labor data—gold is getting extra attention as a safe place to park money.
What's on the horizon?
All eyes are on big events this week: Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech (August 21-23) and fresh meeting minutes could signal what's next for US interest rates.
With markets now seeing up to an 83% chance of a September rate cut, gold's steady rise reflects how investors are hedging against economic twists and global tensions.