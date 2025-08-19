Kissht parent OnEMI files ₹1,000 crore IPO
OnEMI Technology Solutions, which runs the digital lending app Kissht, just filed for a ₹1,000 crore IPO with SEBI.
The offer includes both new shares and a sale of 88.79 lakh shares by existing investors like Ammar Sdn Bhd and funds from Vertex and Ventureast.
The Kissht story so far
Launched in 2016, Kissht is all about making credit easy for young, mass-market users in India—think fast loans with a personal touch.
By March 2025, they had over 5 crore registered users and nearly 92 lakh customers served.
Their active loan book stands at 19 lakh borrowers with assets under management of ₹4,087 crore.
Use of offer proceeds and financials
Most of the IPO money will boost capital for their lending arm Si Creva Capital Services; the rest goes to general business needs.
In FY25, OnEMI pulled in ₹1,337 crore revenue and posted a net profit of ₹161 crore.
Big names like JM Financial and HSBC are managing the IPO process.