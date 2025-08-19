Kissht parent OnEMI files ₹1,000 crore IPO

Launched in 2016, Kissht is all about making credit easy for young, mass-market users in India—think fast loans with a personal touch. By March 2025, they had over 5 crore registered users and nearly 92 lakh customers served. Their active loan book stands at 19 lakh borrowers with assets under management of ₹4,087 crore.

Use of offer proceeds and financials

Most of the IPO money will boost capital for their lending arm Si Creva Capital Services; the rest goes to general business needs.

In FY25, OnEMI pulled in ₹1,337 crore revenue and posted a net profit of ₹161 crore.

Big names like JM Financial and HSBC are managing the IPO process.