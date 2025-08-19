Oracle lays off 10% of its workforce in India
Oracle just laid off about 10% of its employees in India—one of the company's biggest workforce reductions here so far.
The cuts mostly hit teams in software development, cloud services, and customer support.
This move follows a wave of layoffs across big tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, all trying to trim costs, rethink their business strategies, and increase investment in artificial intelligence.
Layoffs come after Oracle partnered with OpenAI for AI training
The layoffs come after Oracle teamed up with OpenAI to build massive new data centers in the US.
Even with job cuts, Oracle says these changes are part of strategic changes, reorganizations, or performance reasons and long-term planning.
The tech industry as a whole is shifting focus toward investing in AI and cloud technology while streamlining operations worldwide.