US now accounts for over half of India's smartphone exports
India's smartphone exports jumped 30% in the first half of 2025, reaching 40 million units.
Apple led the surge, shipping over 20 million iPhones—up 53% from last year—as it rushed to beat a new US tariff.
The US is now India's biggest buyer, taking in more than half of these phones.
The iPhone 16 was the most exported model, making up nearly a fifth of all shipments.
Europe still important for Apple and Samsung
Samsung saw only a slight bump overall but sent way more phones to the US—a huge 268% increase—while Western Europe stayed its top market.
Motorola made big moves too, with exports soaring sevenfold thanks to its G-series launch; almost all went to the US.
Even though Europe's share dropped from nearly half to just over a quarter, experts think it'll remain important for both Apple and Samsung going forward.