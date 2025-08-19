US now accounts for over half of India's smartphone exports

Europe still important for Apple and Samsung

Samsung saw only a slight bump overall but sent way more phones to the US—a huge 268% increase—while Western Europe stayed its top market.

Motorola made big moves too, with exports soaring sevenfold thanks to its G-series launch; almost all went to the US.

Even though Europe's share dropped from nearly half to just over a quarter, experts think it'll remain important for both Apple and Samsung going forward.