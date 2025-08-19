Intel's $10B boost could see US government holding 10% stake

SoftBank's $2B bet on Intel amid AI race

SoftBank is investing $2 billion in Intel to help ramp up its AI game, even though SoftBank's own shares dipped 4%.

Meanwhile, Intel's stock jumped 7% on August 19, 2025.

The US government's possible stake is all about strengthening American chip production against global rivals like TSMC and NVIDIA.

For Intel, future growth will hinge on customers embracing its new tech—and with fresh backing from both Washington and SoftBank, the company's betting big on a comeback.