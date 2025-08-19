Intel's $10B boost could see US government holding 10% stake
Intel is trying to bounce back from a tough leadership patch and is eyeing a $10 billion boost by letting the US government turn its Chips Act grants into a 10% stake in the company.
This move comes less than two weeks after President Trump called for CEO Lip-Bu Tan's resignation; however, following a meeting at the White House where Trump praised Tan, the CEO now appears to have key support lined up.
SoftBank's $2B bet on Intel amid AI race
SoftBank is investing $2 billion in Intel to help ramp up its AI game, even though SoftBank's own shares dipped 4%.
Meanwhile, Intel's stock jumped 7% on August 19, 2025.
The US government's possible stake is all about strengthening American chip production against global rivals like TSMC and NVIDIA.
For Intel, future growth will hinge on customers embracing its new tech—and with fresh backing from both Washington and SoftBank, the company's betting big on a comeback.