Ramco Cements to invest ₹1,000 crore in Kurnool plant upgrade
Ramco Cements is gearing up to double its revenue to ₹15,000-16,000 crore over the next 4-5 years by boosting production from 24 million tons to 30 million tons by mid-2026.
A key part of this plan is a ₹1,000-crore upgrade at their Kurnool plant.
The company isn't just sticking to cement—they're aiming to become a full-on construction solutions brand.
Ramco's new 'Hard Worker' brand aims for ₹2,000 crore target
Ramco's construction chemicals division is set for a major leap, targeting ₹2,000 crore in five years—a tenfold jump.
They've just launched the "Hard Worker" brand with 20 new products like tile adhesives and waterproofing solutions, and another 20 are on the way.
CEO AV Dharmakrishnan shared that this move unifies their chemical offerings and helps them tap into India's growing construction needs, especially across southern and eastern regions.