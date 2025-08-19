Ramco Cements to invest ₹1,000 crore in Kurnool plant upgrade

Ramco's new 'Hard Worker' brand aims for ₹2,000 crore target

Ramco's construction chemicals division is set for a major leap, targeting ₹2,000 crore in five years—a tenfold jump.

They've just launched the "Hard Worker" brand with 20 new products like tile adhesives and waterproofing solutions, and another 20 are on the way.

CEO AV Dharmakrishnan shared that this move unifies their chemical offerings and helps them tap into India's growing construction needs, especially across southern and eastern regions.