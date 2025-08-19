Next Article
Databricks seeks $100B valuation boost on AI investor interest
Databricks, the San Francisco data analytics firm behind tools used by companies like Block and Shell, is looking to boost its valuation to over $100 billion in a new funding round—up from $62 billion in late 2024.
This big jump highlights just how much investors are betting on AI right now.
Fresh funds to aid in product development and acquisitions
The fresh funds will help Databricks build new products and snap up more AI startups.
CEO Ali Ghodsi shared that investor interest is sky-high, with the round already oversubscribed.
The article also points out that as IPO markets stay shaky, private companies like Databricks are sticking around longer—and attracting even more late-stage investment.