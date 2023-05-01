Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Radhika Madan! Revealing the beauty's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 01, 2023

Here's wishing Radhika Madan a very happy birthday

The Angrezi Medium star turns 28 today. Making her way to showbiz with a TV soap, Radhika Madan soon propelled into Bollywood with her award-winning debut in Pataakha. With a mix of talent, hard work, and an enviable physique, she worked in film after film and won many accolades. Let's celebrate her birthday by checking out what practices keep her in fine fettle.

Madan's favorite four-minute workout routine includes Tabata

Madan is very dedicated when it comes to fitness. Even on days when she is busy, the actor never misses out on her workout routine. During an interview, she once revealed "Tabata guys! 4 minutes and you are done for the day." It is known that she walks on an empty stomach for 45 minutes and then does Tabata for the last four minutes.

The 'Sanaa' lead hits the gym five days a week

Before starting her workout at the gym, Madan indulges in a 20-minute light cardio session to warm up. Once done, she performs exercises including squats, lunges, spiderman push-ups, prone scissors, and double crunches. On days when she doesn't hit the gym, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota protagonist dances or plays tennis to burn some extra calories.

She was once seen exercising in a swimming pool

Workouts can be boring and Madan knows how to pep them up in the most unusual ways. Well, the actor once took to her Instagram to share a video she captioned "Workout nahi miss karne ka!" (Don't miss your workout!), in which she could be seen pulling off crunches in a swimming pool! Can't believe it? Well, watch the video below!

Honestly, we are 'pooled' over her unique ways of fitness!

Instagram post A post shared by radhikamadan on April 24, 2023 at 3:22 pm IST

The 'Shiddat' actor loves to indulge in yoga

Yoga is an important component of Madan's fitness regimen that she has been practicing for years. Besides doing the ordinary asanas of this ancient practice, she jazzes it up by also indulging in aerial yoga or silk yoga on certain days. This helps her tone up her core muscles and also work on her mental health at the same time.

Madan recently switched to veganism

Per reports, Madan recently turned vegan and shared that she only eats things that are healthy for her body. She starts her day with a glass of lukewarm water and ensures to stay hydrated the entire day. She also prefers low-fat food and usually savors foxnuts as snacks. The actor finishes off her dinner by 8:00 pm and avoids junk food.