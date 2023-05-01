Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Anushka Sharma! Here are the diva's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 01, 2023, 06:00 am 2 min read

From playing a high-spirited girl in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to an intrepid woman of today in NH 10, Anushka Sharma has stolen the show time and again with her powerful onscreen presence. The star also garners love for her envious physique, something many can only dream of. As she turns 35 today, let's check out what keeps her in fine fettle.

Sharma enjoys dancing, weight training, and strength training

It is known that Sharma indulges in a workout routine three to four days a week. Wondering what she does? Well, the actor loves to do weight training and strength training to flaunt an athletic body. She also mixes and matches it with 15 to 30 minutes of dance daily, and also indulges in running, jogging, and skipping to amp up her sweat sessions.

The 'Badmaash Company' actor is fond of yoga

Yoga is an important part of Sharma's daily fitness routine and she has been pursuing it for quite some time. During an interview, she was once even quoted saying that yoga hasn't only helped her with her physical health but has done wonders for her mental well-being as well. From sun salutation and tree pose to cobra pose and headstand, she does it all.

The perfect 'Chakra-view' of life!

No matter what, Sharma doesn't miss out on meditation

Meditation is Sharma's way to get rid of stress and fatigue after spending several hours on the sets. She makes sure that she meditates twice a day - once in the morning before she begins her day and once before hitting the sack. Additionally, she ensures that she sleeps eight-nine hours daily to further strengthen her mental health and keep stress at bay.

Sharma follows her guru Neem Karoli Baba

Sharma is a confessed foodie but likes to eat healthy

The Band Baaja Baaraat actor is an epicure at heart but prefers practicing healthy eating. She prefers homecooked food and gets her meals packed from home when shooting. While for breakfast, the stunner enjoys chia seeds, fruits, and fresh juices, for lunch she usually savors dal, veggies, chapati, and salad. Her dinner scenes include veggies and a glass of milk before bedtime.