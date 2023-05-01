Lifestyle

'3...2...1... Jump' Book review: Power of standing on the edge

Experience the power of standing on the edge and feeling alive through Nanki's story

The Covid-19 pandemic hit our lives harder than anyone ever imagined. And to make things worse, the series of illnesses, news of untimely demise, and work pressure shattered our mental health. Niharika Nigam's debut novel 3... 2... 1... Jump is based on this very relatable front. Here's our review of this light-hearted yet highly engaging novel.

About debutant author Niharika Nigam

Niharika Nigam is the Director of Business Development at Jumpin Heights - the Bungy People and the in-house self-appointed adventure tester. Having bungy jumped 13 times she has published several articles in national media on the power of standing on the edge. She has a Master's degree in Marketing Science from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

What is '3... 2... 1... Jump' about?

When the country comes to a halt abruptly due to a deadly virus, Nanki Mehta's life is disrupted as well. Nanki, who is drowning in concerns about her neighbors' health as well as her demanding job, finds a moment of solace in a bungy-jumping ad on social media! And a random conversation with a stranger evolves into "what it truly means to be alive."

Engaging and well-structured storyline

3... 2... 1... Jump is an easy-to-read book that can be savored by readers of all ages since we've all lived through those nightmarish lockdown months. The author's writing style is engaging and flows smoothly, making it a quick and enjoyable read. The book is also well-structured, with short chapters that keep the story moving and make it easy to follow.

Why the story is relatable

Based on a rather unsettling time in all our lives 3...2...1... Jump tells the story of almost every young working individual. It deals with the tough choices of life, the nightmarish dilemmas, and the constant juggling between work and personal life. The conversation and relationship that develops between River and Nanki expose readers to some inspiring philosophies, which motivate Nanki to change her life.

Should you consider reading this novel?

Niharika Nigam's debut novel is a delightful coming-of-age story. The book is well-structured, with highly relatable characters and situations. While it does not tackle particularly groundbreaking or controversial issues, it does an excellent job of addressing the challenges people face in their daily lives. Exploring themes of identity, friendship, love, and loss, the book brilliantly highlights the importance of self-discovery and personal growth.