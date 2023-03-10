Lifestyle

Whey protein myths: Expert debunks common misconceptions with facts

Whey protein myths: Expert debunks common misconceptions with facts

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 10, 2023, 06:18 pm 3 min read

Busting myths, one fact at a time

Make your 'whey' to fitness without any misbelief! Whey protein is in trend, especially for those wanting to bulk up. However, despite its popularity, it gets hidden under the veneer of multiple myths that makes one think twice before consuming it. NewsBytes spoke to Aakash Bansal, founder and fitness expert at FormFit, to debunk these misconceptions and present facts. Excerpts from an interview.

What is whey protein and who is it for?

"Whey protein is a by-product of cow's milk, which is processed into more concentrated forms as a powder," enlightens Bansal. "It works best for weight trainers, athletes, people who lack enough natural proteins in their diet, and others who could do with more muscle mass and strength, and less body fat," he says. "It may help with weight loss as well," he adds.

Myth 1: Whey protein is not suitable for women

Wrong! Whey protein is suitable for women, just as it is for men. "Whey protein can be used by anyone who wants an easy protein source in their diet. Consuming it, won't magically make a woman look manly," says Bansal. "Hence, there is no reason why women should not use whey protein. It's an easy source of protein in one's diet!" he adds.

Myth 2: Whey protein is unreal

"When you don't call milk unreal, you should not consider whey unreal either," says Bansal. "Whey is a milk protein, which can be extracted from the milk through the process of making cheese. The remaining liquid in the process of making cottage cheese, by curdling milk is known as whey water. This is further enhanced to make commercial whey protein powders," he adds.

Myth 3: Whey protein is only for those physically active

This is among the most common myths about whey protein. "Whey is designed to fill the nutritional gaps of a varied diet. Anyone can consume whey supplements to meet the daily requirement of macros, irrespective of a proper gym workout regime," clears the fitness coach. "It has a reputation for helping bodybuilders bulk up, but it can add to anyone's muscle mass," he concludes.

Myth 4: Whey protein can magically grow muscles

Another popular misconception but we have an expert to bust it with facts of the matter. "Muscles will grow when you strategically go on surplus calories while keeping enough protein in the diet. This has to be combined with resistance training to grow muscle mass," says the founder of FormFit. Hence, whey protein alone can't help you sport a beefy look.

Myth 5: You can't grow muscles without whey protein

Here is a paradox of the previous myth about whey protein, which is as baseless as its counterpart. "Although whey protein can help complete the protein requirement of a person, it is not a compulsory supplement to grow muscle mass. The protein requirement can be completed using a variety of food items like eggs, chicken, soybean, milk, curd, cheese, or paneer, etc," explains Bansal.