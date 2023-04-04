Lifestyle

Don't leave Slovakia without these 5 souvenirs

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 04, 2023, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Leave some space in your bags to stuff these unique souvenirs

Bringing back a souvenir from a trip is a great way to keep your travel memories alive. If you are visiting Slovakia, you're in luck, as this country has plenty of unique and authentic souvenirs to offer. Each souvenir enlisted here tells a unique story and highlights the country's rich cultural heritage. Take a look at these special items.

Slovakian honey

Slovakian honey is renowned for its superior quality and deliciousness. The country's varied terrain, which includes forests, meadows, and mountains, provides bees with diverse nectar sources. The taste of the honey varies based on the wildflowers in the surrounding regions. You can even find creamy honey, which is made by gradually blending in crystallized honey.

Carved wooden crosses

Carved wooden crosses are unique and meaningful souvenir items from Slovakia. These crosses are placed in front of churches in the Podpoľanie region of central Slovakia and are decorated with colorful paints in traditional folk patterns. While the life-size versions may be difficult to transport, smaller versions are available for purchase and can be hung on the wall of your home.

Corn husk dolls

Corn husk dolls, made from dried corn husks, have been a beloved souvenir in Slovakia since the 1950s. Still, a popular souvenir for children, this traditional folk craft showcases various aspects of rural life in the country, with dolls often dressed in traditional folk attire. You can find these dolls, which offer insight into the Slovakian culture, in virtually every souvenir shop around town.

Valaška

Valaška, an ornate shepherd's axe, is primarily a ceremonial tool rather than a functional one for chopping trees. Crafted with exceptional skill, this axe often doubles as a walking stick and plays a significant role in traditional folk dances. As an ornamental piece, its intricate design is meant to be admired rather than used for any practical purposes.

Slivovica

Slivovica, a potent liquor with a distinct plum flavor, is the signature alcoholic beverage of Slovakia. Its alcohol content ranges from 30 to 50 percent, with most varieties closer to the latter. Slovaks often take shots of Slivovica while cheering on sports teams or socializing at local pubs. You can also try other flavors such as blueberry, raspberry, or apricot.