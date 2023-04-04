Lifestyle

6 different pillows for every sleeping position

6 different pillows for every sleeping position

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Apr 04, 2023, 02:52 pm 3 min read

These different pillows serve different purposes

Waking up with a stiff neck is the most annoying feeling ever which can keep you feeling tired throughout the day. You must find the pillow that works best for your sleeping position and ensures you get a good night's sleep. The types of filling in a pillow have a lot to do with their breathability and longevity. Here are five different varieties.

Feather pillow

One of the most economical and lightweight pillows available in the market, feather pillows are a great option if you are looking for some comfort and support while sleeping. These pillows are soft and fluffy and perfect for back and side sleepers. However, many feather pillows are also filled with down along with feathers and can therefore retain body heat and overheat.

Difference between feather and down

Feathers are the outermost layer of ducks or geese; they contain quills and allow the birds to fly. Down fibers, on the other hand, are found beneath the bird's protective feather covering. Down provides insulation to keep them warm in the belly region.

Cotton pillow

With the rise in synthetic materials in pillows cotton pillows are losing popularity. They are still widely used across India for various advantages, particularly for those who are allergic to synthetic materials. Best suited for side, back, and stomach sleepers, cotton pillows are eco-friendly, biodegradable, hypoallergenic, soft, and provide breathability. Despite all the pros, they need regular cleaning for dust mites and become lumpy.

Memory foam pillow

One of the most comfortable pillows for your neck, spine, and head, memory foam pillows are firm and good for your health. They support pain relief and improve your sleeping position by keeping your head leveled with your spine. These pillows are perfect for stomach, back, and side sleepers. However, these pillows keep the body heat in and can make you feel sweaty.

Polyester pillow

Available at an affordable rate, polyester pillows are lightweight and soft and can be used for mostly all sleeping positions as they can be found in various levels of firmness. These easy-to-care-for pillows also keep you cool all night. However, if you have sensitive skin, these pillows are not a great choice for you since they can cause skin irritations.

Latex pillow

An increasingly popular option in the market, these soft and cuddly pillows offer you great neck and head support. Made with a filling of 100% natural latex, these pillows are eco-friendly, resilient, and more pleasant. Latex pillows are also durable, and biodegradable and have a cooling and breathable effect on your body. However, these pillows come with an unpleasant odor and a high price.

Gel pillow

Apart from being simple to maintain, gel pillows keep you cool at night and offer you a relaxing sleep. These pillows are hypoallergic and perfect for stomach and back sleepers. Side sleepers can also use this pillow for a comfortable sleeping posture. These will ensure that you do not wake up with an aching head or neck. They usually last for one-two years.