What souvenirs to bring back from your Finland trip

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 13, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Finland is known for its design, unique culture, and natural beauty, and there are many souvenirs that reflect these characteristics. Whether you are interested in design, culture, food, or utility items, there is sure to be a souvenir that suits your interests and serves as a memento from your trip to Finland. Here are some suggestions for souvenirs to bring back home.

Finnish design products

Finland is known for its design industry and has produced many famous designers like Alvar Aalto, Peter Magnus Abrahamson, and Marimekko. You can find a variety of design products like glassware, ceramics, furniture, and textiles that are modern, functional, and stylish. You can also bring back some clothing items like scarves, hats, tote bags, and mittens that have Marimekko prints.

Sauna products

Since the sauna is an essential part of Finnish culture, you can find sauna supplies like sauna towels, sauna hats, and sauna scents just about anywhere. Many specialized sauna supply stores in Finland sell a variety of products. If you're unable to visit a physical store, you can also find sauna supplies online. These items also make for a perfect gift to friends.

Chocolates

Finnish chocolates are famous for their high quality and unique flavors. You can find a variety of chocolates like Fazer, Karl Fazer, and Panda that come in different flavors like licorice, cloudberry, and blueberry. There are many stores in Finland that sell locally-made chocolates. You can also get them from supermarkets, departmental stores, or online stores.

Berries

Berries that grow best in arctic climates and are harvested in Finland during the summer season include cloudberries, blueberries, lingonberries, cranberries, arctic raspberries, and sea buckthorns. Berries are considered superfoods, as they are an essential source of vitamins and minerals. You can find a lot of berry-based products in departmental stores such as jams, juices, syrups, liquors, and teas as well.

Knives

Finnish knives are known for their functional design, high-quality materials, and traditional craftsmanship. For example, the Puukko knife is a traditional Finnish knife that is used for a variety of purposes, including hunting, fishing, and woodworking. They are great souvenirs to bring back from Finland. You can find knives from brands like Marttiini and Kauhava that are handmade and unique.