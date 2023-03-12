Lifestyle

Did you know about these weird but real medical illnesses

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 12, 2023, 03:30 pm 2 min read

The world is a crazy place and it is not just people who make it so but several lesser-known and rare health conditions that are too bizarre to be true. From a disease where a living person feels they are dead to an ailment in which a hand tries to involuntarily choke them, this list has them all weird.

Walking Corpse Syndrome

American TV series The Walking Dead explains this rare syndrome in the best way possible. However, if you haven't watched it, lucky you! This is a neuropsychiatric disorder wherein the affected person believes they are dead and don't have organs, tissues, blood, and a soul in their body! Medicine hasn't been able to find the source or the factors that lead to this condition.

Alice in Wonderland Syndrome

Yes, this one is of close relevance and resemblance to Alice, the protagonist of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. People with this syndrome experience migraines and see objects and people around them as either bigger, small, or far further from their actual size and distance! They may also hallucinate and feel as though time is either ticking way too fast or passing by slowly.

Stone Man Syndrome

Ever heard of Medusa, a monster from Greek mythology who could turn every into stones with a single touch? Guess she's back to haunt mankind with stone man syndrome! People down with this genetic health condition experience their muscles and tissues such as ligaments and tendons turning into bones. This gradually becomes a second skeleton for them and causes high immobility.

Alien Hand Syndrome

This syndrome is a very rare medical condition in which things get out of 'hand.' A person with alien hand syndrome may experience involuntary mismanagement of hands. For instance, they may button their shirt with one hand while the other hand unbuttons it without them realizing it! In more aggressive cases, patients may hit, slap, or choke themselves with their out-of-control hand.

Water allergy

An allergic reaction from the lifeline of human existence? You read that right! Also called aquagenic urticaria, people with this allergy develop itchy hives and patches on their skin when they come in contact with water! This means they steer clear of bathing, showering, swimming, and rain. Even tears bring them hives! More serious conditions can cause an allergic reaction when they drink water!