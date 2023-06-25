India

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, brings respite; yellow alert in Mumbai

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 25, 2023 | 11:34 am 2 min read

Monsoon has arrived in Delhi and brought heavy showers

Delhi residents reportedly woke up to heavy rainfall on Sunday and a significantly low temperature, witnessing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rainfall indicated the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the national capital. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai on Saturday resulted in two deaths prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for Sunday.

The monsoon had a slow start in most parts of the country this year owing to Cyclone Biparjoy, per the IMD. However, it has made a rapid expansion and covered several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Northeast India, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana, and Delhi have now also welcomed the monsoon.

Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR for next 2 days: IMD

Soon after the rains brought major respite for Delhi and the surrounding areas, reports of waterlogging in Gurugram following the overnight showers. Complaints of severe waterlogging were received in many localities, including Narsinghpur, Rajeev Chowk, and Sector 31 located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the weather department forecasted that rainfall would continue in Delhi-NCR for the next two days.

Watch: Severe waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai claims 2 lives

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday caused traffic jams, incidents of trees falling, short circuits, and two deaths, News18 reported. Two people were reportedly swept away in a drain in Govandi; their bodies were recovered by the fire department and the police. For Sunday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

Monsoon delayed due to Cyclone Biparjoy

According to the IMD, the monsoon has reached a major portion of northern India, while it is delayed in many central Indian regions. Senior IMD scientist DS Pai attributed Biparjoy's influence to slow monsoon progress over southern India and the bordering western and central sections. Pai said the monsoon may cover all of Maharashtra as well as parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan by Sunday.

