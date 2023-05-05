India

CBI raids Jet Airways offices, founder's residence in fraud case

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023, 09:29 pm 1 min read

The CBI carried out the search in connection with a bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)﻿ on Friday conducted raids at seven locations, including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder-chairman Naresh Goyal, in Maharashtra's Mumbai, reported PTI. The search was reportedly carried out in connection with an alleged Rs. 538 crore fraud case involving Canara Bank. Per reports, the agency has registered a case against Goyal for allegedly defrauding the bank.

CBI also raided Goyal's wife office

The CBI also raided the offices of his wife, Anita Goyal, and former airline officials. The accusations pertain to the alleged diversion of funds, among other irregularities, PTI reported, quoting officials. Notably, Jet Airways suspended its operations in April 2019 due to a cash crisis. The airline was taken over by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium in June 2021, following an insolvency resolution process.