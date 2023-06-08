India

Monsoon onset likely to be weak this year, warn experts

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 08, 2023, 10:45 am 2 min read

The reason behind the weak onset would be Cyclone Biparjoy, said experts (Representational image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will likely announce the monsoon's arrival in Kerala within the next 48 hours. However, climate scientists and experts have warned that the onset would be weak, especially in the first week, reported Hindustan Times. According to the report, the reason behind the mild onset would be Cyclone Biparjoy, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

Rainfall over Kerala is result of cyclone: Expert

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather, told the publication, "There is some rainfall over parts of Kerala, which is also a result of the cyclone pushing some moisture towards the west coast since it's a vast system." "So, weak onset may be expected around June 9. But rainfall may not pick up properly in interior areas till June 12-13," he added.

Expert recommends farmers start sowing after a week

Palawat also recommended farmers begin sowing after a week or 10 days since rainfall in June might be below normal due to delays in monsoon. Meanwhile, Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, said, "It's not a classical monsoon onset. The rains we are seeing over Kerala are the monsoon picking up the leftover moisture from the cyclone."

North India may see moderately deficient rainfall, says expert

Global disaster risk management firm RMSI's Senior Vice President Pushpendra Johari told the publication that there was a 30-40% probability of moderately deficient rainfall in north India. Presenting contrary views, M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said, "The cyclone will not do any serious harm to the onset process... It will be smooth for the next four to five days."

Biparjoy rapidly intensified into cyclonic storm

According to the Hindustan Times, the IMD controversially declared the monsoon's arrival last year despite all the criteria not being met. On Wednesday evening, Cyclone Biparjoy rapidly intensified, clocking winds of 120 to 130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea. It is expected to move northward during the next 12 hours and then move north-northwestward during the subsequent three days.