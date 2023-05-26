India

Delhi: 80 more prison officials transferred after gangster Tajpuriya's murder

Delhi: 80 more prison officials transferred after gangster Tajpuriya's murder

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 26, 2023, 05:46 pm 1 min read

Over 90 prison officials were transferred on May 11

Weeks after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was allegedly murdered inside the Tihar Jail in Delhi, 80 more prison officials have been transferred, reported NDTV. This comes after more than 90 prison officials were transferred on May 11 in view of the incident. Notably, Tajpuriya was allegedly stabbed to death by members of the rival Jitender Gogi gang on May 2.

Purported video of murder surfaced on social media

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed the suspects stabbing 33-year-old Tajpuri multiple times in front of security personnel, who did nothing to save him. This prompted authorities to take swift action by making ground-level changes. However, Delhi Prisons Director General Sanjay Beniwal, who ordered the transfers, said this was a "routine transfer."