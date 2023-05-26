India

Cash-strapped Go First once again cancels all flights till Sunday

May 26, 2023

Go First filed for bankruptcy on May 2

Domestic airline Go First has once again canceled all its flights till May 28, an official statement posted on Twitter said on Friday. Earlier, the troubled airline suspended its flights till May 26. Meanwhile, Go First's tweet cited operational reasons for the suspension, adding that a full refund will be issued to customers' original mode of payment.

Notice by Go First on flight cancellation

Go First says bookings will resume 'shortly'

In its tweet, Go First also said it has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and that it would be able to resume bookings shortly. Notably, the cash-strapped airline's statement comes two days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked it to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations within a month, reported PTI.

Airline stopped flying on May 3

On May 2, Go First announced it will not fly on May 3-4 after it filed for bankruptcy. Since then, lessors have sought to take back their aircraft leased to the carrier. On Monday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) decision to admit Go First's petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.