Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed again: Check details

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 01, 2023, 11:04 am 1 min read

LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs. 171.5 from today: Report

Petroleum and oil marketing companies have made the decision to slash the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs. 171.50 with immediate effect on Monday, according to the news agency ANI. As a result of this move, the current retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder now stands at Rs. 1,856.50 in Delhi.

Details on recent price slashes

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced the last time by Rs. 91.50 on September 1. On August 1, 2022, the costs of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced by Rs. 36. Prior to that, rates for the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were slashed by Rs. 8.5 per unit on July 6.