Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed again: Check details
Petroleum and oil marketing companies have made the decision to slash the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs. 171.50 with immediate effect on Monday, according to the news agency ANI. As a result of this move, the current retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder now stands at Rs. 1,856.50 in Delhi.
Details on recent price slashes
The prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced the last time by Rs. 91.50 on September 1. On August 1, 2022, the costs of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced by Rs. 36. Prior to that, rates for the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were slashed by Rs. 8.5 per unit on July 6.